Raiders Film Room: Aidan O’Connell puts on a show

The Las Vegas Raiders started the preseason off with a bang last Sunday. They performed well in joint practice sessions and capped it off by beating the San Francisco 49ers 34-7.

On a day when most of the starters didn’t dress, it allowed a chance for young players to shine. One of those players was Aidan O’Connell, who put together a stellar performance. After impressing the coaching staff in camp, O’Connell displayed why he was underrated out of Purdue.

He completed 15 out of 18 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. The incompletions were two drops and a throwaway. He was the PFF.com offensive player of the week with a 92.0 grade and finished with a 117-passer rating. He was accurate all night, spreading the ball around and attacking the middle of the field.

When you watch the film, you see a quarterback who got more confident as the game progressed. It displays what he can look like running the offense for Josh McDaniels. Check it out below: