Submit your mailbag questions!

We finally have some Las Vegas Raiders football to talk about!

The Raiders looked sharp in their first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers and I’m sure you all have plenty of questions about players and the overall status of the Silver and Black. Also, Las Vegas has a second preseason opponent this Saturday; the Los Angeles Rams, so fire away if there’s anything on your mind about that matchup.

First-round pick Tyree Wilson returned to practice this week and position battles are heating up, so we’ve got plenty of topics to go over for this week’s mailbag.

Shoot your questions my way by either dropping a comment in the comments section below, tweeting at me (@MHolder95) or via email at SBPQuestions1@gmail.com. I’ll follow up with another column in the coming days.

If you don’t have a commenting account already, you’ll need to create one but the steps are pretty easy and it’s a seamless process. Also, we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.