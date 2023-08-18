The Chiefs winning Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium? It can’t happen

Our Weekly Tuesday Community Question usually gets most of you going.

But this week’s installment, really hit a nerve. Of course, the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are hosting the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024. We asked this week what tea do you most not want to see win on that field next winter

Clearly, there was an obvious answer and it got many of you fired up. In no circumstance, can Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of those stinkin’ Kansas City Chiefs can hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas. It just can’t happen, you all say.

There was some other choices as well, of course.

Here are some of your responses:

How is that for some passion? And I get it. It would be embarrassing to see a division foe win their second straight Super Bowl title on the Raiders’ home field. So, there’s another reason to hope the Chiefs’ season goes to hell.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines and we have another community question for you Tuesday.

Cheers and happy weekend.