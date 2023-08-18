 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Chiefs winning Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium? It can’t happen

Chiefs hoisting Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas would be nightmare

By Bill Williamson
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Patrick Mahomes
Our Weekly Tuesday Community Question usually gets most of you going.

But this week’s installment, really hit a nerve. Of course, the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are hosting the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024. We asked this week what tea do you most not want to see win on that field next winter

Clearly, there was an obvious answer and it got many of you fired up. In no circumstance, can Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of those stinkin’ Kansas City Chiefs can hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas. It just can’t happen, you all say.

There was some other choices as well, of course.

Here are some of your responses:

TheGhostOfJanikowski
Hands down, the Chiefs.
After the AFC CG last year, where the refs screwed the Bengals and pretty much handed KC their SB ticket, it's obvious who the NFL powers-that-be wants to be a dynasty.
UnbiasedPartisan
The only 2 teams I strongly dislike are Kansas Shitty and the Donkeys. The Steelers and Patriots don't get under my skin like they used to.
radrntn
in order- Chiefs, Broncos, Patriots, Steelers, 49ers.,
Jon_Doh
Back in the late 60's and early 70's Kansas City was the Raider's biggest rival. Then they faded away for a few decades before reemerging as a rival threat. Still, for me it's the Steelers. Never going to forget or forgive the Immaculate Deception. But then there's the infamous Tuck call with the Pats and haven't they had enough Super Bowls? I'm hoping for a couple of teams who have never played in the big game or haven't been in decades.
iowanation
It for me has to be fukc, I live in the kingdumb area and am so tired of hearing it from the people I know. Always remember your abc's. ANYBODY BUT CHIEFS
76raiders02
1) Denver
2) Denver
3) Denver
4) Dallas
5) Seattle
Indy!
Chargers. Not that I really care who it is (if it's not the Raiders, Jags, Fins or - yes - Saints...) - but I think we should try to keep the Bolts as the only AFC West team without a Lombardi as long as possible. Just because it's funny.

How is that for some passion? And I get it. It would be embarrassing to see a division foe win their second straight Super Bowl title on the Raiders’ home field. So, there’s another reason to hope the Chiefs’ season goes to hell.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines and we have another community question for you Tuesday.

Cheers and happy weekend.

