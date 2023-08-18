Silver Minings: Raiders playing it safe with Tyree Wilson’s return

The Las Vegas Raiders got some good news this week as rookie and top 10 pick Tyree Wilson was activated from the NFI list on Wednesday. As the Raiders hold joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson has been seen getting up to speed on the practice field, however, don’t expect him to be a full-go just yet.

“No, we definitely won’t let it fly,” head coach Josh McDaniels replied when asked how expansive the Texas Tech product’s workload will be right away. “He’s progressing the way we thought he would. And so, now it’s time to kind of take the next step here and get him on the field and get him in his pads. Start working towards the ability to be in team drills and all the rest of that stuff. So, we’ll try to take it at the right pace here as we go.”

Wilson has at least been getting some work in as videos have surfaced on social media of him hitting the sled, and it sounds like he’s made a strong impression on the coaching staff.

“It was definitely exciting,” McDaniels told reporters about Wilson’s debut. “Before practice I saw him getting ready, I didn’t know he was going to be out there today, so it gave me a rush, it gave everybody a rush. We’re excited to get him back and get him in the mix.” “...This was his first day out there with us. So, he wasn’t able to go in team and things like that, but you see him asking a ton of questions and getting better. So, it’s awesome to see him out there with us.”

As of right now, there’s no word on if Wilson will suit up for the Raiders' preseason game against the Rams on Saturday, but I’d imagine that’s unlikely seeing as he hasn’t been a full participant in practice yet. Plus, there’s one more contest for him to get ready before the bullets really start flying.

In other Raiders links: