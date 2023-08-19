Filed under: Game day threads Raiders-Rams open game thread It’s Week 2 of the preseason By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Aug 19, 2023, 4:18pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Raiders-Rams open game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Raiders-Rams 2022 Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images The Las Vegas Raiders are playing their second of three preseason games at the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is 6 p.m. PT. This is your place to discuss it all. Have fun. More From Silver And Black Pride Josh Jacobs’ contract situation: What’s next? The Chiefs winning Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium? It can’t happen SB Nation Reacts: 69 percent of Raiders fans are confident in the teams direction New Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers is impressing teammates Raiders Film Room: Aidan O’Connell puts on a show Loading comments...
Loading comments...