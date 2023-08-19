Raiders vs. Rams: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Lets’ see if the Las Vegas Raiders can keep up their preseason magic under second-year head coach Josh McDaniels.

After their convincing 34-7 home win over the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday (it was the Raider’s most lopsided preseason win in 21 years), the Raiders have won all five of their preseason games under McDaniels. They’re five-game winning streak is tied for the second longest current winning streak in the preseason.

McDaniels plays to win in August. Let’s see if he can keep it up in L.A.

Here’s a closer look at the details of following the game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 1-0, the Rams are 0-1.

TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. PT

Channel: KVVU (Las Vegas).

Announcers: Jason Horowitz, Matt Millen, Rich Gannon

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice at Sofi.

Betting: Raiders -3, 36.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

