Silver Minings: Raiders are supporting victims of Maui fire

Bu their will certainly be a meaningful aspect to the Las Vegas Raiders’ work Saturday. The players will be wearing a team inspired “Ninth Island” T-Shirt during warm-ups prior to tonight’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium to honor those affected by this month’s horrific fire that destroyed the wonderful town of Lahaina on Maui. It’s the deadliest fire in the country in memory with the worry of a rising death toll. The Rams will be doing the same gesture with custom shirts of their own.

The Raiders’ website will be selling the shirts today with all net proceeds going to the fire relief efforts.

Raiders to contribute $100K to the Hawaii Community Foundation. Raiders players to wear a “Ninth Island” T-shirt during warm-ups of Saturday’s game vs the Rams. Shirt on sale Saturday @ https://t.co/wK2h30IEK5. 100% of net proceeds raised will go toward Maui fire relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/wXgERD8fOt — Mick Akers (@mickakers) August 16, 2023

This is a great gesture by the Raiders and a nod to Las Vegas’ connection to the state of Hawaii. I personally want to thank (Maholo) the Raiders for this movement as Lahaina will always hold a special place in my and my wife’s heart.

