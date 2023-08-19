 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Raiders are supporting victims of Maui fire

Help the cause today

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience
Raiders
Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

You can argue that preseason games are meaningless.

Bu their will certainly be a meaningful aspect to the Las Vegas Raiders’ work Saturday. The players will be wearing a team inspired “Ninth Island” T-Shirt during warm-ups prior to tonight’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium to honor those affected by this month’s horrific fire that destroyed the wonderful town of Lahaina on Maui. It’s the deadliest fire in the country in memory with the worry of a rising death toll. The Rams will be doing the same gesture with custom shirts of their own.

The Raiders’ website will be selling the shirts today with all net proceeds going to the fire relief efforts.

This is a great gesture by the Raiders and a nod to Las Vegas’ connection to the state of Hawaii. I personally want to thank (Maholo) the Raiders for this movement as Lahaina will always hold a special place in my and my wife’s heart.

In other Raiders’ news:

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...