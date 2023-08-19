Filed under: Watch: Raiders take lead 7-0 By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Aug 19, 2023, 6:21pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Raiders take lead Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jimmy Garoppolo Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images The Raiders score on their first drive. Impressive first drive as @bb_hulksmash powers it in! #LVvsLAR | @FOX5Vegas and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HHQCMpX9Ke— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 20, 2023 More From Silver And Black Pride Josh Jacobs’ contract situation: What’s next? The Chiefs winning Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium? It can’t happen SB Nation Reacts: 69 percent of Raiders fans are confident in the teams direction New Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers is impressing teammates Raiders Film Room: Aidan O’Connell puts on a show Loading comments...
Loading comments...