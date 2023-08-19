Filed under: Watch: Pick 6 Isaiah Pola-Mao with the big play By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Aug 19, 2023, 7:26pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Pick 6 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Isaiah Pola-Mao Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Isaiah Pola-Mao for the lead: @isaiah_pola_mao took it back 50 yards for the TD!#LVvsLAR | @Fox5Vegas and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/CgjeMWTHlH— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 20, 2023 More From Silver And Black Pride Josh Jacobs’ contract situation: What’s next? The Chiefs winning Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium? It can’t happen SB Nation Reacts: 69 percent of Raiders fans are confident in the teams direction New Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers is impressing teammates Raiders Film Room: Aidan O’Connell puts on a show Loading comments...
