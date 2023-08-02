Raiders poll results: Fans cool with non-first-round draft

For the most part, fans of the Las Vegas Raiders appear pretty happy about the 2023 NFL draft.

Of course, time will tell, but by the results of various polls we have conducted, the vibes are positive. The latest came when we asked our community last month if they are happy the Raiders didn’t pull off a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. To recap, they had a chance:

Recently, the Arizona Cardinals released in-house video from April 27’s NFL Draft Day 1 in which they were deciding between possible trades with the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders.

Inside the #Cardinals Draft Room: Part 2



Incredible insight for fans on how the Cards traded up from 12 to 6 with the #Lions



GM Monti Ossenfort: "What deal do we like better, the Detroit deal or the Vegas deal?"



( @AZCardinals) — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 9, 2023

In the end, the Cardinals, who earlier traded down from the No. 3 pick, traded back up with the Lions. Arizona received the No. 6 and No. 81 picks, while Detroit received No. 12, No. 34 and No. 168.

Had, the Cardinals and Raiders made the deal it likely would have looked something like this based on the Detroit deal:

Arizona gets No. 7 and No. 70.

Las Vegas gets No. 12, No. 34.

Of course, the trade was never made and the Raiders ended up taking Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson at No. 7 and Alabama defensive tackle Bryon Young at No. 70.

We asked community members if they were happy the deal didn’t happen. In a poll with 427 votes cast, 69 percent were, indeed, pleased, while 31 percent wanted more draft ammo.

Time will tell, but I get the sentiment. Roll with what you got and see what happens.