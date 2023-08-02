Silver Minings: Raider Nation is internationally wide

The photo accompanying this post says it all.

Fans hoisting a Mexican flag featuring the Raiders’ shield ... at a game in London, England in 2018.

That’s the Raider Nation. It runs worldwide.

Thus, that’s why the recent results of a study show the Las Vegas Raiders have one of the biggest international fan bases in the NFL doesn’t come as a surprise. According to Gambling.com, research shows 33.5 percent of Raiders’ followers live outside of the United States. That’s a whopping third of the fans base. According to the study, the international country with the biggest Raiders’ fan base is Mexico where 5.4 percent of the fan base lives.

Raider Nation, Well, Raider World is real.

According to the study, the San Francisco 49ers have the biggest international fan base with 51.1 percent of the fan base coming from outside of the United States.

