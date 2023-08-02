Raiders Reacts Survey: Will Jimmy Garoppolo miss games in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country.

As the Las Vegas Raiders put on the pads at practice, the excitement for the season begins. With the first preseason game next week, it is time for action as we prepare for Week 1.

One of the big moves this offseason was the change at quarterback to Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo had success with the San Francisco 49ers but couldn’t help them get over the hump. He also dealt with injuries during his career, with one season playing the full slate of games.

He is coming into 2023 recovering from surgery and already is on a schedule, sitting out practice last week. In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask the fans if Jimmy Garoppolo will miss in 2023. Let us know by voting below.

Oh, and he just left the practice field for an undisclosed reason.

Garoppolo left the practice field early, so Brian Hoyer closed out practice as the starter at QB for the #Raiders. I didn't see him make his exit. McDaniels talked before practice, so we can't ask him about it today. They're off practice tomorrow and return to action Friday. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 2, 2023

UPDATE: It was planned. Carry on.

It's part of the #Raiders' management plan for Garoppolo as he continues to work his way back. It includes scheduled rest days and, at times, limited reps for the quarterback. So, nothing new health wise for him today. https://t.co/Lq2HUYJcjY — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 2, 2023