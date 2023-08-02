 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders Reacts Survey: Will Jimmy Garoppolo miss games in 2023?

Checking the pulse of Raider Nation

By Marcus Johnson Updated
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country.
As the Las Vegas Raiders put on the pads at practice, the excitement for the season begins. With the first preseason game next week, it is time for action as we prepare for Week 1.

One of the big moves this offseason was the change at quarterback to Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo had success with the San Francisco 49ers but couldn’t help them get over the hump. He also dealt with injuries during his career, with one season playing the full slate of games.

He is coming into 2023 recovering from surgery and already is on a schedule, sitting out practice last week. In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask the fans if Jimmy Garoppolo will miss in 2023. Let us know by voting below.

Oh, and he just left the practice field for an undisclosed reason.

UPDATE: It was planned. Carry on.

