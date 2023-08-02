Report: Raiders are working out linebacker Jaylon Smith

A week into training camp and it’s clear the Las Vegas Raiders feel they need to bolster their linebacker crew.

A day after signing former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris, the Raiders are investigating another veteran free agent linebacker. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday morning that Las Vegas is working out Jaylon Smith.

Sources: Free agent LB Jaylon Smith is working out for the #Raiders right now.



The 2019 Pro Bowler had 88 tackles, 3 TFLs and 1 sack last season for the #Giants. He would reunite with DC Patrick Graham, with whom he spent one season in New York. pic.twitter.com/5fk99Hq7RW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 2, 2023

Smith finished the 2021 season with the New York Giants where current Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham led that unit. So, if Smith is signed, it would follow a trend of this brass signing veterans it is familiar with.

Smith, 28, entered the NFL as a highly-touted, but injured prospect out of Notre Dame. He was a second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. He made the Pro Bowl after the 2019 season and he had a career-high 154 tackles in the 2202 season with Dallas.

He played with Dallas, the Green Bay Packers and Giants in 2021. Smith spent all of last season with the Giants. He started 11 games and had 88 tackles.

He would be a decent depth piece for the Raiders as they look to find the right mix at linebacker.

UPDATE:

Reportedly, Smith may not be signing with the Raiders soon.