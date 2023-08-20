Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo ‘Wanted to play’ in the second preseason game

The Las Vegas Raiders are now 2-0 in the preseason after another decisive win over the Los Angeles Rams. After a 34-7 win in Week 1, they scored 34 points for the second game in a row, winning 34-17.

Raiders new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made his debut on the first drive. He helped lead the team down the field for a touchdown on his only series of action. While it wasn’t spectacular, he was 4/4 with 39 yards and found a way to move the chains.

Josh McDaniels learned his lesson from last season when he sat out the starters. He decided to have them get reps and build chemistry as an offense, and defense was better.

“We just felt that with a number of new faces that were going to play their first regular-season game together, that we’d like to get that feeling you have in your stomach out of the way today,”

Garoppolo was excited to suit up and wanted the reps to warm up for Week 1. He wanted to get into the game flow and build chemistry with the offense.

“To get in the game flow with some of the guys and work on the little things. I thought the guys played well. … I wanted to play, and we worked well at a fast pace, which is important in this offense.”

It should be the last we see from the Raiders' new starting quarterback. The opening drive for a touchdown should have him feeling comfortable with the offense. The next time he steps on the field, it will be in Denver for the opener.

