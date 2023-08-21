Silver Minings: Josh McDaniels doesn't have ‘any new news’ on Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders won their second preseason game on Saturday. They beat the Los Angeles Rams 34-17 with a strong performance from the offense.

One inconsistent area is the running game. The Raiders are averaging 3.8 yards per carry during the preseason. While they have moved the chains, they don't have a run over 15 yards.

It helps show the value of Josh Jacobs to this football team, which was highly discussed during his contract issue. Jacobs averaged 4.9 YPC last season with his ability to create without great blocking.

There is no end in sight for the dispute, but most still expect him to be there before Week 1. McDaniels offered an update on Sunday about the status of the star running back.

"I don't have any new news on JJ [Josh Jacobs]. I mean, I would say I think that it's important for every player - this is the National Football League, so it's not easy to go out there and just play games and do it at the speed and level that you want to do it at unless you've really kind of had enough opportunity to get yourself ready to do that."

Jacobs should be able to hit the ground running, but there could be rust. Hopefully, he can revive the run game that will be needed for the Raiders to be successful.

