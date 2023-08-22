Raiders poll results: Most fans are happy with cornerback room

The cornerback position has long been one of concern for the Las Vegas Raiders.

After another offseason of investments in both the free-agent market and and the draft, perhaps there is some hope the position can become an area of strength for the team in the 2023 NFL regular season.

That is certainly the case within this community. We asked our readers if they now feel good about the team’s cornerback situation shortly after the Raiders signed former Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters just before the start of training camp last month,

The response was overwhelming.

In a poll in which 1,124 votes were cast, a whopping 78 percent (878 votes) indicated they feel good about the Raiders’ current crop of cornerbacks with just 22 percent (246 votes) saying they are still feeling uneasy about Las Vegas’ cornerbacks.

I tend to agree with the masses here. I think there is enough veteran experience sprinkled with youth such as fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett that this group has a chance to be competitive in 2023. We all know it’s about time.

