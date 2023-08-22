Josh Jacobs contract situation: Important dates

The Las Vegas Raiders begin the NFL regular season in 19 days when they visit the Denver Broncos.

With each passing day, fans wonder if star running back Josh Jacobs will be in uniform for Las Vegas in Week 1. Jacobs, of course, has stayed away from the franchise all offseason and throughout of all of training camp and the preseason thus far because of a contract dispute. Jacobs can sign his franchise tag (which may include the player and team agreeing to a revised 2023 contract) at any time.

But we continue to wait.

There has been a lot of chatter and speculation in recent days that Jacobs will, indeed, return in time for Week 1. But nothing has changed or developed lately, though. Sunday, las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels admitted that Jacobs, like any other player, will need some practice time to gear up to play.

That suggests the team would like to see him return with ample practice time before the Broncos game. Las Vegas is practicing this week before playing at Dallas in the preseason finale on Saturday. They will practice next week, then staring gearing up for the Broncos likely, on Labor Day, September 4.

Surely, the Raiders would like Jacobs in camp by that date. Here is the date that is the red-alert target date: September 6.

That is the Wednesday before the season opener. That is the day that the Raiders will begin their preparation for the Denver game in earnest. if Jacobs is still not at the team’s Henderson, Nevada training facility by then, it would make him being available for the Denver game extremely less likely. That date looms in 15 days.

Again, the odds are that Jacobs will return at some point soon. But until it happens, there will be questions.