Does Jonathan Taylor situation affect Raiders with Josh Jacobs?

While the Las Vegas Raiders wait for star running back Josh Jacobs to return to the team, there is another star tailback in the AFC who is having a contract issue with his franchise.

The squabble between Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts went to the next level Monday when the team gave the player permission to seek a trade.

Both Taylor and Jacobs are unhappy with their contract situations. So, does Taylor’s potential trade affect the Raiders and Jacobs?

No, not really, not, at the moment, at least. Now, if Taylor is traded (and it won’t be easy because of the compensation the Colts seek and the fact that he needs a new deal from a team trading for him) it could have an affect on Jacobs if it happens before he reports to the Raiders.

If Taylor gets a new deal, Jacobs will definitely be paying attention. But otherwise, what’s happening in Indy is independent of the Raiders-Jacobs issue.

NFL.com suggested Monday that the Raiders may be one of the best fits for Taylor. Its thinking was the Raiders and the Colts could simply swap their unhappy star tailbacks. Look, I never say never when it comes to the NFL.

So, sure, in theory, a Taylor-Jacobs trade is always possible. But I don’t think it makes much sense. The teams would simply be swapping headaches with the same issue facing them just with another player.

If the Raiders are reluctant to pay Jacobs, they would very likely take the same stance with Taylor. So, to me, it doesn’t make sense.