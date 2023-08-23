Raiders training camp: Tre’von Moehrig loves energy of defense

A theme of the Las Vegas Raiders’ training camp this summer has been how players are feeling much more acclimated to this coaching staff’s scheme and style now they are together for a second season.

Count third-year safety Tre’von Moehrig among those players were feels better working under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for a second season. Moehrig raved about the energy of the unit earlier in training camp.

“Man, I’d just say the energy,” Moehrig said when asked about the biggest difference in this training camp. “We’re just coming out, all of us are focused and wanting to accomplish one thing. And yeah, I mean, that’s all I can really say. We’re just coming out with a whole new energy.”

While the energy is high, Moehrig, who struggled some in 2022 after a strong rookie season, said he is focused on continuing to learn Graham’s system.

“I’m still learning. I don’t think I ever got it,” Moehrig candidly said. “Everybody’s still learning. I’m not going to speak too much on last year. I’m still always trying to improve and learn.”

In the end, Moehrig said improvement for him and the rest of the secondary will coe efrom pounding the fundamentals.

“Man, I think we just need to come out there every day and approach it just with communication, fundamentals,” Moehrig said. “And if we can do that, then like I said before, we’ll have a good starting spot before the play.”

Moehrig is excited to be working with new safety Marcus Epps. The two have built a strong chemistry together already.

“Man, he’s awesome,” Moehrig said of Epps. “That’s my dawg, ever since we came in the first day we’ve been talking, just picking his brain about what he knows, and he’s been picking my brain just trying to help each other out. But outside of football, he’s just a good person and just fun to be around ... I mean, the chemistry for us is just making sure we’re on the same page, the communication, making sure everybody on the defense is on one accord. And if we can do that, then we’ll have a good chance at that play specifically.”