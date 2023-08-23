Silver Minings: Aidan O’Connell racking up impressive stats

Aidan O’Connell has arguably been THE story of the NFL preseason thus far.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie quarterback has starred in both of his preseason performances. The fourth-round draft pick from Purdue is impressing by compiling the best stats of any quarterback in the league. According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, O’Connell is leading all quarterback in the preseason in deep throwing. Check out these numbers:

among 48 QBs with 20+ preseason dropbacks



no one is throwning it deeper than rookie Aidan O'Connell



11.0 air yards/att (#1)



still has completed 72% of his 30 att for 8.4 YPA



out of 48 QBs he ranks:



#1 in EPA/att

#2 in success %

#1 in first down %

#1 in TD %

#1 in 3rd down % pic.twitter.com/5aCQGMEMuT — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 20, 2023

That’s impressive and important since O’Connell wasn’t known for throwing deep at Purdue. So, if he can develop this trait in the NFL, it will go a long way.

Raiders rookie QB Aidan O'Connell on throws 10+ yards this preseason:



- 91.7 PFF Grade

- 7/10

- 132 yards

- 2 TDs / 0 INTs — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) August 20, 2023

Yes, it’s just the preseason, but there’s a lot to like about O’Connell.

In other Raiders’ news: