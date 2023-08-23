 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Aidan O’Connell racking up impressive stats

Rookie quarterback is getting it done

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
Aidan O’Connell
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Aidan O’Connell has arguably been THE story of the NFL preseason thus far.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie quarterback has starred in both of his preseason performances. The fourth-round draft pick from Purdue is impressing by compiling the best stats of any quarterback in the league. According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, O’Connell is leading all quarterback in the preseason in deep throwing. Check out these numbers:

That’s impressive and important since O’Connell wasn’t known for throwing deep at Purdue. So, if he can develop this trait in the NFL, it will go a long way.

Yes, it’s just the preseason, but there’s a lot to like about O’Connell.

In other Raiders’ news:

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...