Raiders Reacts Survey: Will Aidan O’Connell start games in 2023?

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 in the preseason with back-to-back 34-point performances. The offense has been humming and has led to impressive rookie play. It has given Raider Nation enough to get excited about the future.

Quarterback is vital to rebuilding, and young signal caller Aidan O’Connell is making noise. He is PFF’s number one quarterback during the preseason, consistently moving the ball through the air.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raiders fans if they believe Aidan O’Connell will start games in 2023. He has fans excited and has a chance to keep them up the buzz this weekend vs. the Dallas Cowboys.