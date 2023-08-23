HOF: Former Raiders wide receiver Art Powell on door step of Canton

Art Powell, Al Davis’ first star wide receiver with the Oakland Raiders, is on the verge of becoming a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The late Powell was named as one of three finalists from the Senior committee. He joins former defensive stars, Randy Gradishar of the Denver Broncos and Steve McMichael of the Chicago Bears. The three finalists will need to be approved by 80 percent of the Hall of Fame voters next January. However, as history shows, the Senior Committee finalists usually get elected.

The three Seniors named Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 are:

Randy Gradishar

Steve McMichael

Art Powell

They will need to be approved by 80% of the voters in January to be inducted into the class of 2024 but all now have strong chances. Overdue. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2023

So, there should be another Raiders’ presence in Canton in 2024.

Powell, 6-foot-3, 211 pounds, played four of his 10 NFL seasons with the Raiders, spanning 1963-66 (Davis’ first four seasons with the franchise). Powell also played in New York, Buffalo, Minnesota and Philadelphia. The four seasons with the Raiders was the most time Powell spent with any franchise.

Davis was known for his love of the vertical passing game and productive receivers. Powell was his first big weapon. He led the AFL with 1,304 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 1963. He was an AFL All-Star all four of his seasons with Oakland.

Powell, who attended San Jose State, died in 2015 at the age of 78. Our congratulations go out to his friends and family.