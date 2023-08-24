Raiders training camp: Fans are worried about defensive tackle group

The Las Vegas Raiders addressed their defensive tackle position in both free agency and in the draft this offseason.

Yet, the Raiders didn’t make any major splashes at the position (which has long been an area of need) this offseason in the form of big-ticket free agent or a first-round draft pick. As a result, the unit still is a question mark as we head into the 2023 NFL regular season.

Members of this community are clearly considered about the Raiders’ defensive tackle position heading into the season based on a poll we recently conducted.

In a poll, in which 439 votes were cast, an overwhelming 72 percent (314 votes) expressed they are worried about the team’s defensive tackles, while just 28 percent (125 votes) indicated they feel fine with the unit.

I completely agree with the masses here. The unit is thin and has some question marks. It needs to get healthy and it needs young players to grow quickly or it could be an issue this season.