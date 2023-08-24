Silver Minings: Will Raiders’ early in-half scoring continue in 2023?

One of the positive trends of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense in 2022, in the first season under new coach Josh McDaniels, was how well the unit started games and the second half.
The offense came out of the locker room strong. A recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp backs that up. The Raiders’ scored 93 points last season on their first drive of either half alst season. It was the fifth highest mark in the NFL. Here is the full list:
total points scored on the 1st drive of either half last year:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 15, 2023
113 - PHI
107 - CHI
104 - SF
100 - KC
93 - LV
92 - JAX
86 - SEA
85 - BUF*
82 - DET
81 - NO
80 - MIA
78 - LAC
77 - CIN*
75 - CLE
74 - DAL, NE
68 - MIN
67 - ATL, CAR
65 - TEN
57 - DEN
56…
Will that impressive trend continue this season? Of course, the Raiders’ offense is going to have a different look with Jimmy Garoppolo in as the quarterback and with Derek Carr (now with the New Orleans Saints) out. But it is encouraging that Garoppolo had success in this area last season. He was the 49ers’ starter for most of 2022 and they were third in this area with 104 points.
So, maybe we will see more of the same of this positive stat this season.
