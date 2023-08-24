Silver and Black Pride’s Pick’em Competition is back!

The season-long pick’em competition is one of my favorite things that we do during the season here at Silver and Black Pride. It gives us, the writers, a chance to compete with each other and earn bragging rights while also competing against you guys for some community building. Plus, Las Vegas Raiders fans get to battle each other to see who’s the smartest football/NFL fan in the bunch.

For those unfamiliar (or simply don’t remember) the competition is pretty simple. Every individual makes a pick for every game that weekend and submits their picks via our Yahoo Fantasy group. I’ll follow up with an article the following week that includes the updated standings among the writers and the community as well as the top pickers from the week before.

Our writers will submit their picks via Tallysight so that we don’t take up any spots from you guys in the Yahoo group, which is limited to the first 100 people to sign-up.

Mooniac, a member since 2012, has graciously offered his services as the administrator of a Yahoo pick-em group for the second year in a row. He also created this group last year and during previous seasons so he knows the drill. Please sign up using the information below:

Group ID: 18891

18891 Password: Raiders23 (case sensitive)

We’re excited for the season to get going and hope to see a great turnout this year! You’ll want to sign up quickly because, again, there’s a limited number of spots available and you don’t want to be left out!

Last season, I took home the trophy for the writers with 183 correct picks and Da r8dazzz Idaho was the overall winner after picking 188 games correctly. So, who’s coming for our titles? Will Bill, Marcus and Ray be able to unseat me this year? And will someone else from the community emerge as the smartest football fan in Raider Nation?

Come join us and find out!

This year’s challenge is also brought to you in part by DraftKings Sportsbook for all of my gambling friends.