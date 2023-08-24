Raiders poll: Are you happy with the quarterback room?

The quarterback position has been a focal point of these 2023 Las Vegas all offseason, even drafting back to last December when it became clear that the franchise was moving away from nine-season starter Derek Carr.

Indeed, the Raiders have a completely new-look quarterback room in the second season of the Josh McDaniels-Dave Ziegler regime. To recap: In are starter Jimmy Garoppolo and backups Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell. Out are Carr (in New Orleans) and backup Jarrett Stidham (Denver). Chase Garbers, who spent most of last season on the Las Vegas practice squad, is back in camp after getting cut, but he’s likely to be released again.

So, now that we sit late in the preseason, are you feeling good about the Raiders’ current group of signal callers?

Garoppolo is healthy and he looked good in a brief preseason appearance. O’Connell looks primed to be Jimmy G.’s backup after he has looked terrific in the preseason. Hoyer has been shaky and could be cut or kept as the No. 3.

So, this is about whether you think Garoppolo can stay healthy and be productive and O’Connell has a future. It’s time to vote.