Raiders-Cowboys: Submit your mailbag questions!

The regular season is so close we can almost touch it! The Las Vegas Raiders will play their third and final preseason game of the 2023 campaign against the Dallas Cowboys as training camp is also coming to a close and cutdown day is just around the corner.

So, for this week’s mailbag, make sure to send me any questions you have about guys who are on the roster bubble as well as any position battles. Also, feel free to share any thoughts or predictions you have for the regular season and I’ll respond to a few of those as well.

Send your inquiries my way by either dropping a comment in the comments section below, tweeting at me (@MHolder95) or via email at SBPQuestions1@gmail.com. I’ll follow up with another column in the coming days.

If you don’t have a commenting account already, you’ll need to create one but the steps are pretty easy and it’s a seamless process. Also, we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.