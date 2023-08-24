Pros, cons of a Trey Lance trade

With him being dropped to the third string, there is a chance the San Francisco 49ers could trade 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been connected to him based on their potential need for a young quarterback. let’s look at the pros and cons of a potential Raiders’ pursuit of Lance.

PROS

He’s young:

Lance turned 23 in May. There was a reason why he was such a high-draft pick. He has ability. He may just need a change of scenery and some health luck.

Team still needs QB of the future:

We know Jimmy Garoppolo is a short-term answer. Yes, Aidan O’Connell has been exciting this summer. But the Raiders still don’t know who their quarterback of the future is. Putting Lance in that mix wouldn’t be a terrible idea.

Jimmy G. factor:

Garoppolo and Lance are close from their 49ers days. Garoppolo could make Lance comfortable and hep his transition to a new team. Yes, Jimmy G. has said it was awkward for when Lance was drafted. But this would be a different circumstance if they reunite in San Francisco. Jimmy G. would be there to help Lance save his career,

Brass liked him coming out of North Dakota State:

Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler attended Lance’s North Dakota State pro day prior to the draft and the Patriots were often connected to him prior to the draft. If Ziegler and Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels had a high draft grade on Lance, they might be tempted to get him in their building.

CONS

Aidan O’Connell:

The Raiders may feel like they already have their quarterback of the future in the form of O’Connell. The fourth-round draft pick from Purdue has been outstanding in the preseason. So, they might not feel like they need another young signal caller.

Where’s the reps?

Lance has very little actual playing experience. He needs the reps. He won’t get much in Las Vegas if he comes in as the Number 3 quarterback just before the season. So, this would have to be a long-term plan with the team having plenty of patience.

He might just suck:

Raiders’ fans saw how badly Lance struggled in the preseason opener in Las Vegas. Plus, he couldn’t beat out Sam Darnold, of all people, for the No. 2 job. He might just be a bust and not worth investing anything in.

Focus on 2024 draft:

The 2024 draft is expected to be strong for quarterbacks. The Raiders may want to focus on that and not give up any resource for Lance, rather plan to make a push next year.

It would be awkward:

Former NFL GM Mike Lombardi recently ripped Lance hard, saying he just doesn’t have what it takes to be an NFL quarterback. Lombardi’s son, Mick, is the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, so there would be some conversations to be had. Of Course, Mick Lombardi doesn’t make personnel decisions, so it’s a consideration.

Conclusion:

Young quarterbacks are always worth considering, especially for teams with a potential long-term need. But, I think I’d pass here. What about you?