From Aidan O’Connell to the defense, Raiders fans are excited

We often learn things from our weekly Tuesday Community Question.

This was one of those weeks. To recap, this week’s question was who on the Las Vegas Raiders are you most excited about as the preseason winds down.

What did I learn this week? That many of you are fired up about the 2023 Raiders for various reasons. And why not the 2-0 Raiders have looked good in the preseason and it’s creating home.

Some of the popular responses were rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, wide receiver Tre Tucker and rookie linebacker Amari Burney. The defense, which has done well in the preseason and in practices, also is getting folks fired up.

Here are some of your responses:

Cheers and happy weekend.