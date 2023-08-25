 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

From Aidan O’Connell to the defense, Raiders fans are excited

Fans have many reasons for excitement

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
Aidan O’Connell
We often learn things from our weekly Tuesday Community Question.

This was one of those weeks. To recap, this week’s question was who on the Las Vegas Raiders are you most excited about as the preseason winds down.

What did I learn this week? That many of you are fired up about the 2023 Raiders for various reasons. And why not the 2-0 Raiders have looked good in the preseason and it’s creating home.

Some of the popular responses were rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, wide receiver Tre Tucker and rookie linebacker Amari Burney. The defense, which has done well in the preseason and in practices, also is getting folks fired up.

Here are some of your responses:

Raidersforever
Without a doubt, it's Aidan O'Connell. He had the hardest job of anyone in camp and when he took the number #4, his job got twice as hard. If you divided the offseason comments into pre-AOC preseason and post AOC-preseason games, it's night and day. The Carr mentions by everyone was through the roof pre-AOC preseason games. Post AOC-preseason games has just a few salty Carr fans and haters throwing his name out occasionally. Everyone else is talking about AOC. AOC did that by his play on the field. Now he goes back into the bubble and we can dream of a brighter future.
Gallowglass55
Wouldn't have guessed it but Amari Burney has me optimistic
Adds99
Mcdaniels
I get to see his offense with bought in QB's.
First_&_Never
The defense...
JG under center...
The 2023 draft class...
Oh, and did I mention the D-FENCE!
asa1658
not a sexy answer, but I'm most excited about the apparent cohesion and communication among the defense...there's some undefinable energy or unity that's been lacking in previous years
I'm expecting much better things this year from the defense
SquibCakes
In contrast to the hot-take brigade, I'm excited about watching Tre Tucker develop, and am not worried about his hands. On defense, I'm actually looking forward to watching Epps, as he is coming off of his best season, seems to be a smart player, and will provide a physicality to the safety position that Moehrig seems to lack.
Nunchucks
This Raiders team as a whole...I think we finally beat the Chiefs at least once this season!...Smash Kermit!!!!
cagey
Besides AOC -
Amari Burney - have needed LB help since 1983
Jakorian Bennett - really interested to see if he can shut down receivers
Hopefully, the defense really improves. I'm looking at the D as a whole and how they play. We can't really go deep in the playoffs unless we have a solid D that creates turnovers consistently, and gets off the field on 3rd down.
SeaofHands74
I guess Aidan O, because this franchise hasn't drafted a QB who developed into an excellent starter since 1968.
Yes, it's still very early and we need to see him play with and against starters, but he's looking very good.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines and we have another community question for you Tuesday.

Cheers and happy weekend.

