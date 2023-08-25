Raiders poll results: Josh Jacobs has some fans worried

He may not currently be with the Las Vegas Raiders, but star tailback Josh Jacobs remains a hot topic in this community.

Jacobs, the 2022 NFL rushing yardage king with 1,653 yards, has stayed away from the franchise since the offseason. The team reportedly expects him to return for the Week 1 game at the Denver Broncos on September 10.

Still, until Jacobs signs his franchise tender (it may mean a revised deal for the 2023), he can’t join the team and the clock is ticking.

We recently asked our community members if they are worried about Jacobs’ status with the Week 1 game looming. And the majority of our voters are, indeed, concerned. In a poll with 1,173 votes cast, 54 percent of the voters (630 votes) indicated they are worried, while 46 percent (543 votes) aren’t worried about it. I get everyone’s feeling, but I tend to think he will report fairly soon and, yes, in time for the Denver game

In addition, we asked our community if they would welcome a Jacobs trade for fellow star tailback Jonathan Taylor? The Indianapolis Colts have granted Taylor, who like Jacobs is frustrated with his contract, to seek a trade. NFL.com suggest the swap of the two unhappy rushers.

I thought the idea was silly because it wouldn’t solve anything for the players and it would just be a swap of headaches. Our community agreed overwhelmingly. In a poll with 828 votes cast, a whopping 88 percent (726) don’t like the trade idea, while 12 percent (96) are into it.

Hopefully, soon, we will be talking about how Jacobs can affect the Denver game.