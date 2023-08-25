Raiders roster tinkering: Could Lawrence Guy make sense?

Thursday, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said the team is preparing for possible players who could be made available in a trade or through release before teams must set their initial 53-man rosters by Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT.

One name Las Vegas may have its collective eye on is defensive tackle Lawrence Guy of the New England Patriots. There is speculation the Patriots may make the veteran available in a trade because he may be getting lost in a number’s shuffle in New England.

Guy is worth keeping an eye on in the coming days because a Raiders’ pursuit could make sense. First, defensive tackle could be an area where Las Vegas looks to upgrade. While players at the position have performed well in training camp and in the preseason, the Raiders could always use more depth at the position.

Also, of course, Guy is a New England player and we all know how much Dave Ziegler and Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels like players from their former organization. The Raiders have signed and traded from multiple New England players in the past two years.

Guy, 33, is entering his 12th NFL season and he has two season remaining on a contract that will pay him a base salary of $2 million each season. The Raiders can fit that in

Guy, a solid run stuffer, had, at least, 57 tackles from 2017-21. He had 46 tackles last season. He can still play and he would likely play at the top (or near it) the Raiders’ rotation at defensive tackle.

Thus, a Guy trade pursuit could make sense if the price is right, say a fifth or sixth round pick, if he is, indeed, made available. What do you think?