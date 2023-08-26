Raiders news: Josh Jacobs signs one-year deal

Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs is back with the team after signing a revised one-year contract Saturday morning.

Raiders’ franchise RB Josh Jacobs plans to end his holdout and report back to the team, per league sources. He has been in Las Vegas and is ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/UqyerGxBZH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2023

Like New York Giants’ star running back Saquon Barkley, Jacobs, who has stayed away from the team all year until now, signed a revised deal after not coming to a long-term contract extension after being franchise tagged. According to reports, Jacobs has agreed to a $11 million deal for 2023 with incentives that can make it $12 million. The franchise tag was $10.1 million, so Jacobs’ ended up getting a nice boost. Barkley signed for $11 million with incentives just before training camp started.

After the 2023 season, the Raiders can sign Jacobs to a long-term deal, franchise tag him (at a higher price) or let him hit free agency,

Jacobs is not in Dallas for the Raiders’ preseason finale Saturday night but he is expected to start practicing this week and he should be ready for the season opener at the Denver Broncos on September 10.

This saga cost the Raiders some. They declined the fifth-year option on Jacobs for the 2023 season last May. It would have been $8 million to use that fifth-year option. So, it will cost Las Vegas about $2 million.

Jacobs responded by leading the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards in 2022 and now Jacobs, 25, is primed for another season in Las Vegas.