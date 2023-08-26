Silver Minings: Confidence is low in fan base

The 2023 NFL regular season starts in two weeks and it appears that there is a pretty big dose of skepticism hovering over the fan base of the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to a recent study by US Betting.com, Raiders have have the fourth lowest amount of confidence in their team’s chances for success in the upcoming NFL season. The Raiders score is 6.35 based on the confidence level. The three lowest scores for fan bases was Cleveland Browns (6.16), New York Jets (6.23) and Houston Texans (6.34).

On the flipside, fans of the San Francisco 49ers (7.68) are the most confident fans going into this season. The study is based on a formula weighing multiple factors.

Of course, it’s been rough for fans in the community. So, the lack of confidence is perfectly understandable. Here’s to you being pleasantly surprised this season.

