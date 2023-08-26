 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders-Cowboys open thread

The preseason is almost over

By Bill Williamson
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Mike McCarthy
The Las Vegas Raiders are playing their third and finak preseason game at the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is 5 p.m. PT.

This is your place to discuss it all.

Have fun.

