Raiders vs. Cowboys: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

There is no denying, Josh McDaniels has had the Las Vegas Raiders ready in the preseason since he became their head coach last year.
The Raiders are a perfect 6-0 in the preseason under McDaniels. The Raiders’ six-game preseason winning streak is currently the longest in the NFL. They have outscored the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles by a total of 68-24 this preseason. Winning in August matters to McDaniels.
Let’s see if the Raiders can finish off another preseason undefeated. Here’s a closer look at the details of following the game:
Game info:
Records: The Raiders are 2-0, the Cowboys are 0-2.
TV Schedule
Date: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
Time: 5 p.m. PT
Channel: KVVU (Las Vegas).
Announcers: Jason Horowitz, Matt Millen, Rich Gannon
Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM
Watch on mobile:
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
Weather: It’s always nice at AT&T Stadium.
Betting: Raiders 4.5, 38.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.
