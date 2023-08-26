SB Nation Reacts: 88 percent of Raiders fans think Aidan O’Connell will start games in 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 in the preseason with back-to-back 34-point performances. The offense has been humming and has led to impressive rookie play. It has given Raider Nation enough to get excited about the future.

Quarterback is vital to rebuilding, and young signal caller Aidan O’Connell is making noise. He is PFF’s number one quarterback during the preseason, consistently moving the ball through the air.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raiders fans if they believe O’Connell will start games in 2023. 88% of Raiders fans think O’Connell will suit up for a game in 2023.

While fans are excited about O’Connell, a factor in the high percentage is Garoppolo’s injury history. He has never had more than 500 passing attempts in a season and only started 16 games once. If this wasn’t the case, the number of fans who think O’Connell could play would be lower.

