 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders cut tracker 2023: News and rumors on cutdown day

All the latest roster moves here

By Bill Williamson
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Dave Ziegler
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The NFL deadline for teams to get down to the initial 53-man rosters is at 1 p.m. PT Tuesday. Teams are starting the process early and the Las Vegas Raiders could make cuts as soon as today.

This is your place to find out all the latest news and rumors about the Raiders’ moves plus decisions around the league that could affect your favorite team. Come back early and often.

August 27th

3:03 PM.: Raiders have announced their initial cuts featuring Chase Garbers.

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...