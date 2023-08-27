Raiders cut tracker 2023: News and rumors on cutdown day

The NFL deadline for teams to get down to the initial 53-man rosters is at 1 p.m. PT Tuesday. Teams are starting the process early and the Las Vegas Raiders could make cuts as soon as today.

This is your place to find out all the latest news and rumors about the Raiders’ moves plus decisions around the league that could affect your favorite team. Come back early and often.

August 27th

3:03 PM.: Raiders have announced their initial cuts featuring Chase Garbers.