Silver Minings: Josh McDaniels is ‘excited’ for Josh Jacobs return

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their first preseason loss in the finale. The 31-16 loss was the first in August of the Josh McDaniels era.

The biggest news of the day overshadowed the football game. Josh Jacobs was re-signed a new one-year deal worth up to $12 Million. Now, the superstar running back will be ready for week one.

When the news broke, it got reactions from teammates excited to have Jacobs back in the fold. McDaniels was ecstatic about the young running back joining the football team.

“I love the player, and I love the person and I’m excited that he’ll be back here soon,” McDaniels said. “I look forward to just acclimating him into our group. There are some new faces he hasn’t quite met yet, and I know he’s eager to do that as well. Super excited. I love the kid. Obviously, he’s a great football player. Meant a lot to our team last year. Going to mean a lot to our team this year.”

The Raiders hope Jacobs will be in shape and ready for a workload. However, they will ease him along if that is not the case.

“His conditioning and just how the way his body feels obviously will play a role in that, too. The goal will be to get him in and get going. We’ll do the right thing, whatever the right thing is.”

It is exciting that Jacobs is back and can put fans at ease with his contract dispute. Hopefully, he can have another tremendous season.

