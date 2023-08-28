Josh Jacobs poll: What will be his 2024 future?

The news, for the immediate future is, of course, good regarding Josh Jacobs’ status with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The star tailback is on target to play in 13 days when the Raiders start the regular season at the Denver Broncos on September 10. Jacobs, the 2022 NFL rushing king, signed a revised cone-year contract worth up to $12 million on Saturday. He had been staying away from the team in a contract dispute until then.

Josh Jacobs's new deal means he'll get $14.16 million under the franchise tag in 2024 (a win) or a ticket to unrestricted free agency (also a win). https://t.co/VTG7n8JUcU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 28, 2023

So, while there is resolution for Jacobs for the time being, there is still uncertainty for the long term.

There are three likely scenarios for Jacobs and the Raiders in 2024.

The Raiders can give him a long-term deal (they couldn’t come to an agreement this offseason will the Raiders want to pay a running back after another season of wear-and-tear?).

They can give him the franchise tag again at a higher price tag.

Jacobs can test free agency.

How do you see it playing out?