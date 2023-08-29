Silver Minings: Will Raiders score long touchdown in 2023?

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense has a strange first season under head coach Josh McDaniels in 2022.
It was unbalanced and inconsistent. But one thing that the Raiders’ offense did excel at last season was scoring long touchdowns.
According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders were tied with the Seattle Seahawks with the longest average length of touchdowns at 21.1 yards. Here is the complete list:
average length (yds) of TDs in 2022:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 7, 2023
21.1 - SEA, LV
18.1 - NO
17.7 - MIA
17.6 - CHI
17.5 - BUF
16.4 - CAR
16.3 - NE
16.1 - SF
16.0 - NYJ
15.7 - GB
15.6 - DEN
15.5 - CIN
15.4 - WAS
14.4 - PHI
13.9 - BAL
13.8 - HOU
13.7 - LAR, JAX
13.1 - TEN
13.0 - DAL
12.4 - MIN
12.2 - LAC
11.8 -…
The big question is will the explosive scoring continue for Las Vegas this season? New starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, of course, is not known for being a deep threat, so the look of the offense will likely change some.
Still,, there are weapons on this offense that will lead to explosive scoring potential.
In other Raiders’ news:
- Ranking offenses: The Ringer ranks all the NFL offenses.
- Ranking divisions: Where does the AFC West rank in Yahoo’s division rankings.
- Roster projection: The Las Vegas Review-Journal projects the Raiders’ 53-man roster, which will be initially set by 1 p.m. PT Tuesday.
Loading comments...