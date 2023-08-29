 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Will Raiders score long touchdown in 2023?

Will offensive trend continue with new quarterback?

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
Davante Adams
The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense has a strange first season under head coach Josh McDaniels in 2022.

It was unbalanced and inconsistent. But one thing that the Raiders’ offense did excel at last season was scoring long touchdowns.

According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders were tied with the Seattle Seahawks with the longest average length of touchdowns at 21.1 yards. Here is the complete list:

The big question is will the explosive scoring continue for Las Vegas this season? New starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, of course, is not known for being a deep threat, so the look of the offense will likely change some.

Still,, there are weapons on this offense that will lead to explosive scoring potential.

