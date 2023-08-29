Silver Minings: Will Raiders score long touchdown in 2023?

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense has a strange first season under head coach Josh McDaniels in 2022.

It was unbalanced and inconsistent. But one thing that the Raiders’ offense did excel at last season was scoring long touchdowns.

According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders were tied with the Seattle Seahawks with the longest average length of touchdowns at 21.1 yards. Here is the complete list:

average length (yds) of TDs in 2022:



21.1 - SEA, LV

18.1 - NO

17.7 - MIA

17.6 - CHI

17.5 - BUF

16.4 - CAR

16.3 - NE

16.1 - SF

16.0 - NYJ

15.7 - GB

15.6 - DEN

15.5 - CIN

15.4 - WAS

14.4 - PHI

13.9 - BAL

13.8 - HOU

13.7 - LAR, JAX

13.1 - TEN

13.0 - DAL

12.4 - MIN

12.2 - LAC

11.8 -… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 7, 2023

The big question is will the explosive scoring continue for Las Vegas this season? New starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, of course, is not known for being a deep threat, so the look of the offense will likely change some.

Still,, there are weapons on this offense that will lead to explosive scoring potential.

