Raiders Reacts Survey: Will Zamir White ever be a lead running back for the Raiders?

The Las Vegas Raiders are about to announce their 53-man roster by the end of today. There have already been trades and surprise cuts for players on the bubble.

One of the players who will be on the roster is Zamir White. White was a fourth-round draft pick for the Raiders who was expected to become a 1-2 punch with Josh Jacobs. However, White only had 17 touches in year one, leaving Jacobs with a one-man show.

White got a chance this preseason to show he can become the number one guy. It hasn’t fared well, with him averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if Zamir White will ever be a lead back for the Raiders. Let us know what you think below.

