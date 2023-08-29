Raiders trade Neil Farrell to Chiefs

We got our first real juice of the cut-down day for the Las Vegas Raiders as they shipped defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick according to ESPN.

Intra-division trade: With Chris Jones still holding out, the Chiefs traded a sixth-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for DT Neil Farrell, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

So, we got the Raiders’ regime giving up on one its own draft picks and an intra-division trade in one big swoop. Fascinating.

Farrell was the No. 126 overall pick in 2022 and was the third overall and first defensive draft pick of the Dave Ziegler-Josh McDaniels tenure. He played just 158 snaps last season. Farrell, 24, played in nine games last season and had 12 tackles.

He was injured to start in training camp and fell behind in a crowded defensive tackle room. This may mean 2023 seventh-round pick Nesta Jade Silvera may make the team by the 1 p.m. deadline for all teams to have their initial 53-man roster set.