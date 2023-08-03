Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo was good in the pocket in 2022

Here’s another stat Jimmy Garoppolo was good at in the 2022 NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers —- pocket passing.

According to research completed by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, Garoppolo was ranked the fourth best quarterback while throwing in the pocket in the entire NFL. Here is the complete list:

top QBs passing from the pocket:



1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Tua Tagovailoa

3. Jared Goff

4. Jimmy Garoppolo

5. Josh Allen

6. Jalen Hurts

7. Trevor Lawrence

8. Marcus Mariota

9. Dak Prescott

10. Kyler Murray

11. Joe Burrow

12. Jacoby Brissett

13. Kenny Pickett

14. Ryan Tannehill

15.… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 3, 2023

Former Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr, who was released and who is now the starter for the New Orleans Saints, was ranked 19th while in the pocket in 2022.

So, if Garoppolo gets protection, he is an effective passer. So, if the Las Vegas offensive line can hold up and project Garoppolo, he should be able to make some plays for the Raiders in 2023.

In other Raiders’ news: