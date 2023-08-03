Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo was good in the pocket in 2022

Here’s another stat Jimmy Garoppolo was good at in the 2022 NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers —- pocket passing.
According to research completed by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, Garoppolo was ranked the fourth best quarterback while throwing in the pocket in the entire NFL. Here is the complete list:
top QBs passing from the pocket:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 3, 2023
1. Patrick Mahomes
2. Tua Tagovailoa
3. Jared Goff
4. Jimmy Garoppolo
5. Josh Allen
6. Jalen Hurts
7. Trevor Lawrence
8. Marcus Mariota
9. Dak Prescott
10. Kyler Murray
11. Joe Burrow
12. Jacoby Brissett
13. Kenny Pickett
14. Ryan Tannehill
15.…
Former Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr, who was released and who is now the starter for the New Orleans Saints, was ranked 19th while in the pocket in 2022.
So, if Garoppolo gets protection, he is an effective passer. So, if the Las Vegas offensive line can hold up and project Garoppolo, he should be able to make some plays for the Raiders in 2023.
In other Raiders' news:
- Top games: The Las Vegas Review-Journal has a list of the top five Raiders’ games at Allegiant Stadium in the past three seasons.
- Chippy Crosby: Maxx Crosby has been chippy in camp.
- Mic’d up: The Raiders’ website had coached Josh McDaniels wired during a recent practice.
