Raiders 2023 preview: Will QB Aidan O’Connell start a game this season?

The quarterback position, of course, is of paramount interest for the Las Vegas Raiders as we head toward the start of the 2023 NFL regular season.

We all know the injury history and concerns of expected starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

If Garoppolo has a setback or gets hurt again, the Raiders will have big quarterback questions as they begin the post-Derek Carr era.

Behind Garoppolo is veteran Brian Hoyer, fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell and Chase Garbers, who spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad and is probably earmarked for that route as well this season.

Hoyer, who turns 38 in October, hasn’t won a game as a starter since 2016. He is 0-12 during that stretch.

That brings us to O’Connell. He impressed the coaching staff and his teammates in the offseason and has had some mixed reviews so far in training camp. He fits what coach Josh McDaniels’ likes in his quarterbacks, leading with accuracy and intelligence.

So, that brings us to our question. Do you think O’Connell starts, at least, one game during the regular season for one reason or another?

Please take our poll.