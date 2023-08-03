Raiders place Austin Walter on injured reserve

As they took a day off from training camp practices, the Las Vegas Raiders placed reserve running back/return Austin Walter on the injured reserve.

Because it happened in training camp, Walter is lost for the season. He was injured in a recent training-camp practice.

#Raiders placed running back Austin Walter on injured reserve — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 3, 2023

Walter, 25, was considered a longshot to make the team either as a running back or as special teams performer. Walter was signed by the Raiders just before training camp last year. He performed well in the preseason, but was a final cut by the team.

He was signed to the practice squad and then brought back this January.

The Raiders worked out veteran running backs Rex Burkhart and Damien Williams this week. Perhaps the team will sign one of them. The Raiders worked out these players Thursday:

#Raiders worked out Davis Cheek, Malik Flowers, Bailey Gaither, Jarrett Guarantano, Justin Marshall, Keytaon Thompson — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 3, 2023

The Raiders, of course, are waiting for star running back Josh Jacobs to return to the team. He has been staying away from training camp in a contract dispute.