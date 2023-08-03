 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders place Austin Walter on injured reserve

By Bill Williamson
Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders
Austin Walter last August
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

As they took a day off from training camp practices, the Las Vegas Raiders placed reserve running back/return Austin Walter on the injured reserve.

Because it happened in training camp, Walter is lost for the season. He was injured in a recent training-camp practice.

Walter, 25, was considered a longshot to make the team either as a running back or as special teams performer. Walter was signed by the Raiders just before training camp last year. He performed well in the preseason, but was a final cut by the team.

He was signed to the practice squad and then brought back this January.

The Raiders worked out veteran running backs Rex Burkhart and Damien Williams this week. Perhaps the team will sign one of them. The Raiders worked out these players Thursday:

The Raiders, of course, are waiting for star running back Josh Jacobs to return to the team. He has been staying away from training camp in a contract dispute.

