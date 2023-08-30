Raiders poll results: Fans are happy with quarterback room

As we head into the regular season, fans of the Las Vegas Raiders are feeling pretty good about things.

And the optimism starts at the most important position on the field. Yes, indeed, members of this community are feeling pretty good these days about the Raiders’ quarterback position.

Last week, we ran a poll, asking community members if they are pleased with the Raiders’ quarterback room. The results showed, that, yes, Raiders fans are tickled with the quarterbacks. In a poll with 869 votes cast, 70 percent of the voters (604 votes) said they are happy with the Raiders’ quarterbacks, while just 30 percent (265) are still concerned with the unit.

Fans haven’t always been excited about this group this year as the Raiders made a total change at the position. Just strong preseason by starter Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Aidan O’Connell changed that perspective.

Now, let’s see if continues when the regular season starts. Thanks to all of you who played along.