Silver Minings: Las Vegas’ spending is heavily titled toward offense

The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2023 NFL offseason shedding quarterback Derek Carr and with a need to improve the defense.

Yet, Las Vegas still spent much of its offseason working on the offseason and still has an extremely offense-first mentality when it comes to its spending. According to Over The Cap (via the Associated Press) the Raiders, after setting their initial 53-man roster Tuesday, are spending the third most cap room on offense in the NFL, while spending the 28th most on defense.

#Raiders are currently 3rd in cap room dedicated to offense and 28th on defense per OTC — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) August 30, 2023

The Raiders have one of the most expensive receivers rooms in the NFL with superstar Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers (a free-agent pickup this offseason) and Hunter Renfrow all having strong deals. Running back Josh Jacobs, who just agreed to a strong one-year deal, and left tackle Kolton Miller are also high-dollar players on offense.

Of course, the Raiders’ need to see improvement from the defense. But the pressure is on the offense. That’s where the spending are spending and it has to provide the results to make the spending worthwhile.

