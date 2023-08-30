2023 Raiders practice squad tracker

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely begin to compile their 16-player practice squad later this afternoon after the waiver claim dust settles.

We know two players the Raiders cut Tuesday when they set their initial 53-man roster who won’t be on their practice squad. Undrafted rookie linebacker Drake Thomas was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks and veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett signed with the Denver Broncos, who the Raiders will visit in Week 1 on September

The Raiders will have an extra spot on the practice squad to fit International prospect, pass-rusher David Agoha. Thus, Las Vegas will add 16 practice squaders players, comprised of both veterans and young players, beginning Wednesday.

This is your place to find all the latest practice squad news that involves the Silver and Black. Check back often.

August 30

12:57 p.m.: The Raiders are adding former Arizona receiver Antoine Wesley to the practice squad.

The #Raiders have signed WR Antoine Wesley to their practice squad, per source. Wesley had 3 TDs in 4 starts for the #Cardinals in 2021, when they made the playoffs. He spent last year on IR in AZ. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2023

12:54 p.m.: The Raiders are reportedly adding former New England (yes, he was there with the Raiders’ regime) receiver Devin Ross to the practice squad.

The @Raiders have added WR Devin Ross to the practice squad. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 30, 2023

12:04 p.m.: It appears undrafted rookie guard Curtis McClendon has landed on the practice squad.

He was out there at practice today, so he's a go on practice squad https://t.co/iPoGckRtJw — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 30, 2023

11:07 a.m.: Defensive tackle Matthew Butler, who was waived Tuesday, is back in the program. He was a fifth-round pick last year.