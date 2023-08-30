SB Nation Reacts: Only 15 percent of fans believe Zamir White will ever be the Raiders lead back

The Las Vegas Raiders announced their 53-man roster Tuesday with a few surprises. The Neil Farrell Jr. trade to the Kansas City Chiefs and losing Drake Thomas to the Seattle Seahawks were interesting moves.

One of the players who will be on the roster is Zamir White. White was a fourth-round draft pick for the Raiders in 2022 who was expected to become a 1-2 punch with Josh Jacobs. However, White only had 17 touches in year one, leaving Jacobs with a one-man show.

White got a chance this preseason to show he can become the number one guy. It hasn’t fared well, with him averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if Zamir White will ever be a lead back for the Raiders. It was a low amount, as only 15% of Raiders fans believe White will ever be a starter.

White has a chance to grow this season with a better offensive line and game planning. His limitations will remain, but he is still strong on power-run concepts. Raider Nation has lost their patience, but White has to keep trucking.

