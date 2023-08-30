Raiders 2023 roster: Get to know Kristian Wilkerson

One of the bigger surprises to make the Las Vegas Raiders’ initial 53-man roster this week was wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

Let’s get to know him some more:

How did he make the team:

Wilkerson just kept showing up in training camp practices in preseason games. He was a complete longshot to start training camp, but he kept opening eyes. He secured his spot on the roster as he had a whopping 10 catches for 122 yards against the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason finale. Wilkerson had 17 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown reception in three preseason game.

Who did he beat out:

The Raiders had a crowded wide receiver room. Wilkerson, who is 6-foot-1, 214 pounds, outlasted veterans Keelan Cole, Cam Sims and Phillip Dorsett, all established veterans who signed (or re-signed) with the Raiders this offseason. Again, this was a pretty big upset.

Age:

He is 26.

College:

He attended Southeast Missouri State

NFL experience:

He was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent time with the New England Patriots’ roster and practice squad in 2020-21. He has played in four NFL games and has four catches. The Raiders signed him in May.

Raiders’ connection:

Yes, he’s another New England guy. He was with this regime with the Patriots.

What to expect this season:

Because the Raiders are so deep at receiver, Wilkerson is probably a candidate to be inactive a lot of weeks. He can carve a role as a special teamer and could get opportunities on offense if there are injuries,